Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Decreases By 12.1%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BPOPM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

