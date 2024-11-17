Short Interest in Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Grows By 24.8%

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,429,400 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 5,152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:NPCPF remained flat at $3.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. Nippon Paint has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

