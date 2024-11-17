Short Interest in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Decreases By 18.9%

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Lotus Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LOTWW remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Lotus Technology has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
