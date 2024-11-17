Short Interest in Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Decreases By 18.9%

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Lotus Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOTWW remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36. Lotus Technology has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

