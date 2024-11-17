Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Expands By 25.1%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

Shares of KPDCF remained flat at $1.75 during trading hours on Friday. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT’s investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

