Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) Grows By 16.2%

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 21.04% of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.89. 2,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

