Short Interest in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Drops By 11.3%

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FXNC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 25,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $149.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.49.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. First National had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that First National will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First National by 41.3% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First National during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First National by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of First National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 627,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First National by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First National in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

