Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Decreases By 35.4%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ECF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,881. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $9.86.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

