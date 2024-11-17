Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Grows By 25.5%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the October 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVR Partners

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $566,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,034.84. The trade was a 10.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 51,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,182 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 45,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CVR Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of UAN opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.28. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $88.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.11.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

