Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Increases By 26.5%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.