Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Decreases By 14.6%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAPR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 929,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,771. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $845.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 4.00.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. The trade was a 65.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,324,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAPR shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAPR

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.