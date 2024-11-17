Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Declines By 8.4%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance
CA Immobilien Anlagen stock remained flat at $24.80 during midday trading on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $24.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.
About CA Immobilien Anlagen
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CA Immobilien Anlagen
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.