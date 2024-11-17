Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Expands By 20.2%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
Shares of AVACF stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $19.57.
About Avance Gas
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avance Gas
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.