Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Expands By 20.2%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

Shares of AVACF stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

