Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Grows By 20.8%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,679,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 2,217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,932.7 days.
Aurizon Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:QRNNF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Aurizon has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $2.65.
Aurizon Company Profile
