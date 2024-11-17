Short Interest in Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Grows By 20.8%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,679,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 15th total of 2,217,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,932.7 days.

Aurizon Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QRNNF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.03. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Aurizon has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Get Aurizon alerts:

Aurizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.