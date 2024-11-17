Short Interest in A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Increases By 25.0%

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A.G. Barr Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BAGFF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. A.G. Barr has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

