Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FOUR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Shares of FOUR opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $106.31.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $205,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

