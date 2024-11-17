Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.15.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after purchasing an additional 561,707 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

