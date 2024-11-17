Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

FNF stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

