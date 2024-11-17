Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 883 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.06 and a 12 month high of $257.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

