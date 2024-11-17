SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,845 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.19% of SharkNinja worth $180,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SharkNinja by 6,408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,825,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,578 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in SharkNinja by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,405,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,539,000 after purchasing an additional 55,974 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at about $62,309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,401,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

NYSE SN opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $112.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

