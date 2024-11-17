ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $22,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock worth $5,024,928. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $974.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,011.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $932.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $824.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,061.66. The company has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.