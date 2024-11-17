Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,511 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 46,732 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

