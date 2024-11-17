SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Short Interest Up 41.6% in October

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the October 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 861,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,800. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.72.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the third quarter worth about $78,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the third quarter worth approximately $992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

