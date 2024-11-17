Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sekisui House Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SKHSY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,210. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.12%.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

