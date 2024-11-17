Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 110,496 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 110,496 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission accounts for 2.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Allison Transmission worth $63,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 154,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 133.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 86.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,551,000 after acquiring an additional 113,868 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.60. This represents a 13.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.3 %

ALSN stock opened at $116.11 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.25.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

