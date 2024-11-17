Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

