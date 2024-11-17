Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 73,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $5,094,435.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,203,451 shares in the company, valued at $83,579,671.95. This represents a 5.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,740,617.91. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,613. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.70 and a 52 week high of $71.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

