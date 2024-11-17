Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $18.35 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

