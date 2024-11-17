Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,918 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Garrett Motion worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In related news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,602.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.6 %

Garrett Motion stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.