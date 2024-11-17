Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,803 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of International Money Express worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 557,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 49,582 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,055,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 133.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Money Express Stock Down 1.6 %
IMXI stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.88. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
