Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 40,976 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,976 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Builders FirstSource worth $41,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $255,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after acquiring an additional 911,990 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 109.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 904,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,366,000 after purchasing an additional 473,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,407 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average is $168.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.80 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total transaction of $1,784,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.