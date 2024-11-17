SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.7 days.

SCSK Price Performance

Shares of SCSKF stock remained flat at $22.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. SCSK has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

About SCSK

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

