SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,400 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 582,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.7 days.
SCSK Price Performance
Shares of SCSKF stock remained flat at $22.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39. SCSK has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $22.37.
About SCSK
