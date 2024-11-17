Scott D. Kleinman Sells 28,600 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after buying an additional 9,533,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,909 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after buying an additional 2,363,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

