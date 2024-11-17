Scotiabank Cuts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $78.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

EQR opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $78.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 2,529.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

