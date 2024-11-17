S&CO Inc. Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.9% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in PayPal by 115.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

