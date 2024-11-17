S&CO Inc. Grows Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 111.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Penumbra by 1,473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Penumbra by 1,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 808.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $31,677.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,648.51. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.56, for a total transaction of $3,068,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,472,573.92. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,768 shares of company stock worth $6,787,530. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

Penumbra Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE PEN opened at $237.84 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $277.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 276.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

