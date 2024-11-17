S&CO Inc. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $408.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.34 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $405.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.