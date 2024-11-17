Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after acquiring an additional 438,704 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 794,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 782,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 653,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GTO opened at $46.81 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.