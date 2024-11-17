Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 11,016 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.51% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 41,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

