Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53.8% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DE opened at $398.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.03 and its 200 day moving average is $385.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

