Schear Investment Advisers LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $118.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.47.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

