Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 2,023 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.13.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $192.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $189.63 and a one year high of $261.73.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

