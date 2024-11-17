Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.1 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $200.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.42.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

