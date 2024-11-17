Saturna Capital Corp Sells 1,955 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Saturna Capital Corp cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 18,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.10.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.38, for a total transaction of $478,183.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,416,298.16. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,054,400. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,200 shares of company stock valued at $84,533,106 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.0 %

META opened at $554.08 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $602.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $568.11 and a 200-day moving average of $520.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

