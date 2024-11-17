Sather Financial Group Inc Takes $303,000 Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEW. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,552 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of STEW opened at $16.22 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $16.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

SRH Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.