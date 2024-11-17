Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 1,287 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 3.0% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $45,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $217.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.14 and its 200 day moving average is $252.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.00 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

