Sather Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 5.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Brookfield worth $82,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Read Our Latest Report on BN

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.