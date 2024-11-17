Sather Financial Group Inc Invests $563,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $496.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.46. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $382.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

