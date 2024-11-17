Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 46,990 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up about 3.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $55,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

