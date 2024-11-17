Sather Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,337 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $39,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 97.6% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 52.6% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $46,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.48.

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NKE opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.