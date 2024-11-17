SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Up 17.6% in October

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,823.0 days.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of SALRF remained flat at $51.06 during trading hours on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Icelandic Salmon, Sales & Industry, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, harvesting, processing, and smolt production activities.

